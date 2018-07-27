Fire near Crater Lake 65% contained

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – Firefighters say they’ve nearly completed a line around the entirety of the Timber Crater 6 Fire burning in Crater Lake National Park.
Containment of the 3,125-acre wildfire is now at 65%. 712 fire-fighting personnel continue to work their way toward full containment.
With hot and dry weather expected to persist, crews will patrol, improve and mop up lines around the fire. Infrared mapping of hot spots is planned for the overnight hours.
The National Park Service said smoke from the fire is expected to drift southeast toward Klamath Falls.
If you’re visiting the park, a smoke management specialist suggested the early morning hours are best for visibility.
For the latest information about this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5986/