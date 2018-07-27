Level 2 evacuations issued to some residents near Taylor Creek Fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Local firefighters provided an update on evacuation levels due to the Taylor Creek Fire Friday afternoon.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office published the following list at 2:30 p.m. Friday:
EVACUATION LEVEL UPGRADES:
- Riverbanks Rd:
- Riverbanks Road between Limpy Creek Road and Pickett Creek Road including all secondary roads and streets are being upgraded from a LEVEL 1 “BE READY” to a LEVEL 2 ”BE SET”
- Galice Road:
- Galice Road between Stratton Creek Bridge and Taylor Creek Road are being upgraded from a LEVEL 1 “BE READY” to a LEVEL 2 “BE SET”
As a reminder: A LEVEL 2 “BE SET” evacuation notification means that you must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk.
Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.
If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at http://www.rvem.org.
The Red Cross evacuation shelter remains active at Grants Pass High School, 830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526.
The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day.
An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.
These evacuations are due to the Taylor Creek Fire.