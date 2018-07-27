Wasco Fire triggers evacuations east of Portland

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – Oregon firefighters are trying to get control of a new grass fire about 95 miles east of Portland.
The fire in Wasco County burned about 6,300 acres, or about nine square miles, Thursday night.
The sheriff is issuing immediate evacuations along a 17-mile stretch the Deschutes River.
Crews say the fire is near the river but has not crossed.
No injuries have been reported.
The new wildfire comes after the Substation Fire burned nearly 80,000 acres in Wasco and Sherman Counties.