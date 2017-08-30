Fire north of Klamath Falls grows to 400 acres

Klamath County, Ore. – A fire 10 miles north of Klamath Falls has burned an estimated 400 acres and is 5% contained.
The Naylox Fire started August 29 on a hillside above Hagelstein Park near Highway 97, according to Klamath County officials.
Crews worked overnight to complete a dozer line on the eastern edge of the fire.
On Wednesday, crews will continue to work on the containment lines south, north and west of the fire.
Algoma Road has been closed between Old Fort Road and Highway 97.
Five residences and the campground at Hagelstein Park were put under Level 3 evacuation status, and one additional residence was placed under Level 2 (get set) status.
Travelers on Highway 97 are advised to use caution in the area due to emergency traffic.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.