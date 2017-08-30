Harvey pushes north

(NBC News) – Tropical Storm Harvey has delivered another punch to the Gulf Coast, making a final landfall near Cameron, Louisiana Wednesday morning.
In East Texas, flood waters are rising to dangerous levels. More than 25 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.
Flood victims in Port Arthur can’t seem to catch a break. Flood waters filled the shelter they were calling home after being displaced by the storm. Officials plan to close the shelter and move the evacuees to another location.
Though the rain has stopped in Houston, the strain of five days of rainfall continues to push the city to the limits.
Two reservoirs that protect downtown Houston are spilling over, even as officials continue to release water from them.
