Fire officials say they have control of Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA.– The Mountain Fire grew 1,000 acres over the weekend due to a spot fire.

Fire officials said high winds are to blame.

The fire is currently burning over 13,000 acres in Siskiyou County near Weed.

It’s currently 60% contained.

Fire officials said they have a containment line around the entire perimeter of the fire.

Cal Fire’s Rich Martin said, “the crews have worked very hard and we have completed line around the perimeter of the spot fire and are actively engaged in suppression of it.”

Martin said the cooler weather is helping firefighters take control of the fire.

There are still over 1,400 firefighters working the fire.