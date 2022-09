SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA.– Containment on the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County increased to 95%.

Fire officials said the fire destroyed 118 structures and damaged 26 others.

The fire burned just under 4,000 acres.

All evacuation orders for the fire have been lifted.

Fire officials said there has been no growth or fire activity over the last few days.

Cal Fire said it doesn’t expect any changes in fire behavior.