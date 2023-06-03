Fire school for adults in custody at Coffee Creek

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry North Cascade District hosted a unique fire school.

This school was for Coffee Creek Correctional Facility adults especially for the women in custody.

They participated in the facility’s fire program. ODF said it’s essential to Oregon’s Fire Systems.

After the classroom studies, they even go through field training to get certified.

“They are super engaged, they are happy to be out there. they are not. You know mop ups are 80 percent of our job on fire, and so when it comes to mop up they are not upset about it. They are so happy. They are having a good time. They get fed good food which is so huge for them” , said Dillon Neumann, Oregon Department of Forestry.

The adults in custody also learn about setting up fire shelters, running hoses, and all other practical experiences required.

The department said the qualifications they gain could help them become ODF firefighters, when they’re released.

