Catalyst Pizza Opens in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – There’s a new local restaurant in Grants Pass and it’s owners have a distinct history.

Catalyst Pizza Company started as a food truck and now has a restaurant on South East H Street.

The owners moved to our area a few years ago after the devastating fire in Paradise, California.

“It makes you feel so welcomed in the community that in such a short amount of time we were able to grow and find success and be able to just be welcomed into the community with such open arms that we were able to rise to do this and open up a restaurant.” said, Anna Thomas,, Co-owner of Catalyst Pizza Company.

The restaurant is famous for its Detroit and New York style pizzas and arcade.

It’s open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.

