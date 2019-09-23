Home
Fire season ends in Douglas, Coos Counties

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Fire season has officially ended for Douglas and Coos Counties.

Their respective forest protective associations marked the end just after midnight.

They said it’s the result of significant rainfall and the overall cooler weather.

In Douglas County, fire crews suppressed 101 fires on more than 13,000 acres.

Although fire season has ended, the agencies still want the public to use caution when it comes to burning.

It is still fire season in Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties.

