Acting head of Homeland Security says border crossings are down

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan says the number of people crossing the U.S. southern border is down dramatically and conditions for migrants at border facilities have improved.
“Today I’m pleased to report that daily arrivals are down 64 percent from our peak in May and total enforcement actions for Central Americans arriving at the border have been reduced by over 70-percent,” McAleenan explained. “Critically, as well, we have dramatically improved the conditions and care at our border facilities.”
Secretary McAleenan delivered the positive news in the nation’s capital Monday morning at the Council on Foreign Relations.
McAleenan stated, “DHS has added over 5,000 beds in temporary facilities providing a more appropriate setting for families and children and eliminating overcrowding of single adults. HHS our key partner in this cycle has been able to add necessary capacity for unaccompanied children as well which has resulted in dramatically reduced times in custody at the border and we have ensured access to showers at all major stations within 24 to 36 hours and dramatically increased accessibility of hot meals and age-appropriate meals and other key recommendations of medical professionals including the American Association of Pediatrics.”
McAleenan stressed the need for work on fundamental immigration laws, saying the country is still at crisis levels in what he termed “illegal crossings” at the southwest border.