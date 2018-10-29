Fire season ends on ODF-protected land in Jackson, Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Monday, October 29 marks the official end of fire season on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
Every summer, state officials will declare when fire season starts. Because conditions can vary widely across ODF protection districts, each will declare a beginning—and end—to fire season separately.
ODF’s Southwest Oregon District said the decision to declare an end to this year’s fire season comes after “151 days of being ramped up and ready to fight wildland fires…”
Fires burning in the SW Oregon District covered about 50,000 acres before the season ended. 106 of the 348 fires were directly linked to lighting. The cause of the rest is still under investigation.
Now, people living in areas protected by the agency can burn debris. However, many other local fire protection agencies require permits. Check with your local fire department before burning.
Other agencies outside of ODF’s protection will provide their own information regarding fire danger levels locally.