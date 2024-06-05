Fire season in Klamath, Lake counties to officially start Friday

Fire season will officially start Friday for communities east of the Cascades.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership in conjunction with Lakeview Interagency Fire Center say this applies to both Klamath and Lake counties.

The fire danger level will start at moderate, meaning anyone conducting barrel or debris burns will need a permit.

No smoking is allowed on public lands unless its in an enclosed vehicle.

Exploding targets and tracer ammunition are prohibited as well.

A full list of fire season restrictions can be found on the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership website.

