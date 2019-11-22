Fireball seen falling to earth in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Oregon are investigating a mysterious fireball seen in the evening sky Thursday.
Pictures of the event were taken by a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy near the city of Salem. They show what appears to be a fireball falling to the ground.
The incident was originally reported as a plane on fire but the federal aviation administration has no record of any plane crashes in the area.
Speculation over the origins of the sighting has been building, ranging from it being a meteoroid or jet trail to a missile.
“Fireball” is an astronomical term for exceptionally bright meteors that are bright enough to be seen over a very wide area.