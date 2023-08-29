Firefighters continue operations on Tyee Ridge Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Tyee Ridge Complex is currently 2,896 acres and 5% contained.

ODF says firefighters are taking advantage of cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and minimal wind but remain challenged by steep slopes and dry brush.

Resources on the fire have grown to over 900 personnel. Fire aircrafts will be working throughout the day pending smoke and weather conditions.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in place from the 11,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to Millwood Drive.

Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations remain in place from Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road, all residents on Briarwood Road, and all residents on Lighthouse Road.

Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations remain in place for all residents on Tyee Road from Fanchin Lane to Rock Creek Road.

Hubbard Creek Road at Millwood Drive remains closed to the public.

ODF says an estimated 183 people have evacuated. The Red Cross shelter for evacuees is now located at The Way Church of Sutherlin located at 1352 East Central Avenue, Sutherin, OR. To shelter livestock, call the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 541-957-7010. Pets can be sheltered at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg.

To view the current evacuation map, go to the Douglas County Sheriff Office wesbite.

