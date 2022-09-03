Firefighters make progress on Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters are starting to get a handle on The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.

The fire is 18,385 acres and is now 17% contained. It was only 12% contained the day prior. Fire officials say a cold front moved past the fire late September 2nd with winds reaching 25 mph.

Firefighters say the fire stayed within their primary fire lines except for two spot fires by Galice and McKnabe Creek that were quickly controlled.

“As usual we are cautiously optimistic. The crews that have been here having been here for a couple of weeks people might be getting tired. These are some of the things we look at moving forward but overall we have been making a lot of good progress and things have been going pretty well,” said Carmen Westfall with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Westfall says they have been seeing slow fire growth as of September 3rd. She says most of the acreage burned recently is from strategic firing operations inside the primary control lines.