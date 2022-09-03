Evacuating The Mill Fire in Weed

WEED, Calif.– Most of Weed and its surrounding areas east of I-5 are under evacuation orders due to The Mill Fire.

Cal Fire says the fire is around 3,921 acres in size and is zero percent contained. More than 100 homes are threatened near weed.

The city’s mayor told the associated press this afternoon that multiple homes have already been destroyed.

The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services says if you are in a red zone you are in immediate danger and need to leave now.

There are multiple shelters available for people and animals right now. There’s a shelter for cats at the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, as well as a shelter for large animals. And there’s a dog shelter at Oberlin.

The Yreka community center and the Karuk Wellness Center in Yreka are excepting people in need of shelter. We spoke to one person who evacuated to a shelter about their experience.

“We see a bunch of orange and gray smoke coming up after us and we knew, this is not good with this wind blowing this way and about ten minutes later we got the message to leave immediately,” said Fred Ruzek.

Ruzek says he packed up everything including his two dogs into his truck and came to Yreka. He says he was evacuated last year for about four days during The Lava Fire.

After being evacuated twice in the last two years, he says this has become a part of life living in the Pacific Northwest.