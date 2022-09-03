Mountain Fire causing evacuations

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mountain Fire is also causing evacuations in Siskiyou County. So far over 300 people have been evacuated.

The fire started in the afternoon of September 2nd and has already burned 4,812 acres and is 5% contained.

Cal Fire says the fire was extremely active throughout the night and is currently pushing north. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say more evacuation orders are likely to come.

The same evacuation shelters for The Mill Fire Including the Karuk Wellness Center in Yreka are available for people evacuating from The Mountain Fire.

For Fire information call 530-643-3661 or 530-643-3662.