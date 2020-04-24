Firefighters quickly control house fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Crews were able to quickly contain a structure fire in north Medford.
A neighbor was reportedly the first one to spot flames inside a home in the 800 block of Krissy Dee off North Ross Lane. That neighbor called firefighters, who responded within seven minutes. Five minutes after that, the fire was under control.
The fire burned through the roof of the home before the flames could be put out, but there was no further spread.
There were no reported injuries in the fire. It’s not known whether the home was occupied at the time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.