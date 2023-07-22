Flat Fire remains active but level 3 evacuation decreased near Agness

AGNESS, Ore. – The Flat Fire continues to be active in Curry County south of Agness but the level 3 evacuation notice in the area has been decreased.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said the area around Oak Flat Road and Spud Road is now under a level 2 notice.

The fire is still listed at 15,217 acres.

Because of visibility issues last night, crews were unable to do an infrared flyover to update the acreage.

Fire crews said the fire’s west flank continues to be the most active.

Crews are working on preventative burning in that area to eventually stop the spread on that side.

Humidity levels have been favorable for crews the past couple of days, allowing for some controlled burning.

A community meeting will be held at the Gold Beach High School cafeteria Saturday at 3 p.m.

It can also be seen on Facebook Live on the Flat Fire Facebook page.

“We really just want to connect with our communities and answer any questions that maybe we haven’t addressed or just they haven’t gotten an answer yet,” Flat Fire Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said. “Really, our goal is to just be here to support these communities in any way that they need, and a lot of that has to do with information.”

A level 2 evacuation notice is still in effect for all of Agness down to Quosatana Creek Campground.

The sheriff’s office will send emergency messages over Everbridge, which will give phone notifications.

You can sign up for these emergency notices by going to the Curry County website.

