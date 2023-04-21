First ever medical chair at Heimann Medical Chair of Oncology

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Asante announced its first ever Heimann Medical Chair of Oncology.

The Asante foundation announced Dr Mujahid Rizvi as the medical chair for both the Mary and Dick Heimann Cancer Center in Medford and the Helen K. Spears Cancer Center in Grants Pass.

Asante said it’s rare to have medical chairs in community hospitals like this.

But it was possible because of a $5 million donation by Mary and Dick Heimann back in 2021.

“What the Heimann’s created is an opportunity for Dr Rizvi to focus a portion of his time on leadership and to truly develop that vision for fulfilling the promise of the cancer centers”, said Christian Gold Stagg, from Asante.

The medical chair will provide dedicated medical leadership to guide the improvement of oncology services for Asante in the region.

