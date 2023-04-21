Veterans event brings resources together

MEDFORD, Ore. – A community event to support veterans took place Thursday afternoon in Medford. The event started at 11 Thursday morning and went until 2.

Veterans Resource Center told us it was expecting around 300 veterans.

Several organizations like Rogue Retreat, The Salvation Army, Worksource Oregon, Access and Vet Center got together to help provide the vets with information and support.

“We just want to be here, and we want veterans to know that we are here. Thats the primary goal to understand that this is the VRC, this is the Veterans Resource Center and they can come here for anything that they need addressed.”, said Mac MacDonalds, Veterans Program Supervisor, Columbiacare.

The event was also organized and hosted by Columbiacare, a non-profit behavioral health and veterans service provider.

This event will be held every third Thursday of each month until the fall.

