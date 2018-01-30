Suspect in bank robbery pleads guilty

Medford, Ore.– A man accused of robbing a Medford bank then stabbing a man to steal his car is headed to prison for more than two decades.
John Eric Young was arraigned last fall on 15 charges including robbery, menacing, DUII and reckless driving.
At the time, he pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from the Chase Bank robbery in November.
Today, Young changed his plea to guilty. One of the victims was in court to witness the plea.
“There’s a certain sadness cause he made those choices but he has to be off the streets because those were assaults with intent to kill as far as I was concerned,” said George Nye.
Nye was in the bank at the time of the robbery. He says Young threatened to stab him if he didn’t give up his car keys even though Nye didn’t have them on him. Young ultimately stabbed Nye before running off and stealing a different car.
Young will serve just under 25 years in prison.