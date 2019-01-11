Fisherman attack environmental activists

GULF OF CALIFORNIA, Baja California Norte (APTN/NBC) – An environmental group published a video of an attack by about two dozen small fishing boats in Mexico’s Gulf of California.
Fishermen in the Gulf have long complained about environmentalists trying to protect the world’s smallest and most endangered porpoise.
The Sea Shepherd environmental group said the fishermen threw metal weights and tried to douse their vessel and waters around it with gasoline.
The video shows some of the fishing boats carrying gill nets, which are illegal to use within the reserve designed to protect the mammals. The species porpoise is nearing extinction because of gill nets.
Some Sea Shepherd crew members can be seen using a hose to repel the smaller boats.
The group operates in the Gulf with the knowledge of the Mexican government to help detect illegal nets.
Experts say as few as 15 of the marine mammals remain in the Gulf, the only place they exist.