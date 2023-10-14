Fishery disaster declared for Oregon coast Chinook salmon harvests

OREGON COAST – The U.S. Department of Commerce has declared a fishery disaster for coastal communities impacted by the declining Chinook salmon seasons.

According to the press release from Senator Ron Wyden’s office, this determination will make anglers eligible to receive disaster assistance from NOAA.

“Oregon’s fishing industry is essential to our state’s economy and creates good-paying jobs our communities rely on,” Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley said. “This federal disaster declaration the Oregon delegation pushed for recognizes the significant toll of declining salmon populations on our fishermen, and it cements our commitment to investing in the long-term recovery of Oregon’s coastal communities.”

The press release says from 2013 to 2017, the commercial value of Chinook salmon was around $6.3 million annually in Oregon.

By 2020, the value fell to under $1.5 million.

“Sustainable fishing off of the Oregon Coast provides good paying jobs and is a major economic boon for Oregon’s economy. However our fishermen need support to get through these bad years for Oregon Chinook salmon. A federal disaster declaration will provide much-needed relief and I’ll keep working to get more resources back to Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District,” said Rep. Val Hoyle (OR-04).

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.