Five Guys in Medford set to open Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. — There are new restaurants and stores coming to town that everyone is excited about.
Five Guys on center drive is set to open at 11 a.m. Friday morning.
Employees and staff are finishing up training throughout Thursday night.
Right next door, Cracker barrel has set its opening date for Monday, October 22nd at 6 a.m.
Hobby lobby will open Monday, October 1st in the old Costco building on Highway 62.
