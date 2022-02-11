Five Oregon Olympians to compete at Winter Olympics this weekend. Here’s how you can watch them

BEIJING, China (KGW) — Five Oregon athletes will be in action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this weekend. The men’s giant slalom competition starts Saturday and three local athletes will have the chance to go for a medal. Oregon athletes will also be on the mountain in downhill alpine skiing and snowboarding big air.

Here’s everything you need to know about the local athletes competing this weekend.

Men’s giant slalom

Three Oregon athletes will compete in giant slalom on Saturday and Sunday: Tommy Ford of Bend, Luke Winters of Gresham and Asa Miller of Portland.

The event marks Ford’s first competitive race since he suffered a serious knee injury more than one year ago. Ford is a three-time Olympian. He finished in 20th place in slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Ford also competed at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver where he finished 26th.

Winters will make his Olympic debut in giant slalom. His main event, slalom, is scheduled for Feb. 15. Most recently, Winters cracked into the top 10 at the first slalom race of 2022 in Switzerland. Miller will mark his second Olympic appearance in giant slalom. He is the only athlete representing the Philippines at the Winter Olympics. Miller is hoping to improve on his 70th place finish in PyeongChang Watch live:

Men’s giant slalom, run 1

Men’s giant slalom, run 2 for medal Event times:

Run 1 at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12

Run 2 for medal at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12

Jackie Wiles hits the slopes in downhill

Jackie Wiles will take part in training runs in women’s downhill Saturday evening. She will compete in the final medal event Monday at 7 p.m. The Portland native was named to Team USA in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and finished 26th in downhill. Wiles had to miss the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang due to an injury.

Watch live: USA Network will air downhill training at 8 p.m. on Feb. 12

Event times: Training at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Final medal event at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14

Sean FitzSimons competes in big air

Sean FitzSimons of Hood River is set for qualifying runs in big air Sunday night. He already competed in slopestyle in Beijing and finished in 12th place. The 21-year-old recently earned a World Cup title after placing first in the 2022 Laax Open SS.