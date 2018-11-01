Five people arrested for DUII this past Halloween

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies are releasing the results of their Halloween saturation patrols.
On October 31, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrolled in the Ashland area, the main gathering point for those celebrating Halloween. Deputies also patrolled throughout the county focusing on rural roadways.
During the patrols, deputies arrested five people for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Two of the arrests came after separate rollover crashes in the White City area. No injuries were reported in the crashing.
JCSO said the remaining drivers were impaired by alcohol, with one impaired by a combination of alcohol and prescription medication.
“As the holiday season approaches, JCSO deputies urge drivers to consider the potentially deadly consequences of impaired driving,” deputies wrote. “People are urged to plan ahead and make safe driving decisions in their holiday celebrations include alcohol.”