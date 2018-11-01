President Trump starts final midterm push

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is back in campaign mode ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
Front and center in his push: immigration. In an interview published Tuesday, the president says he intends to end birthright citizenship with an executive order.
Under the 14th Amendment, citizenship is awarded to children born to undocumented immigrants in the United States.
Vice President Mike Pence is supporting the president’s plan, but even some Republicans doubt the president can reverse the amendment.
“You obviously cannot do that. You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The president is also playing up his claims the migrant caravans are rife with violent gang members.
“It’s been presented as an invading force full of gang members and dangerous ISIS fighters, and of course that isn’t true,” says Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Mr. Trump has deployed thousands of soldiers to the border, weeks before the refugees will arrive, but just days before the election.
