Medford, Ore. – Weather forecasters are worried about landslides in recently burned out areas in south central Oregon and northern California.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for those areas from 2:00 p.m. Tuesday throughout the night, according to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI).
“Heavy rain is a common landslide trigger,” said Bill Burns, engineering geologist at DOGAMI. “Landslides are possible during this expected weather, so it’s important to be aware of the potential hazard and avoid burn areas.”
DOGAMI said the flash flood watch areas include the Miller Complex, the Modoc July Complex and the Parker 2 Complex.
Wildfire burn scars in south Siskiyou County are included in the watch.
You can find a map of the flash flood watch areas here: http://1.usa.gov/1NvvBQt
According to ODGMI, steep slopes and hillsides should be avoided, along with canyon bottoms, stream channels and soil accumulation at the outlets of canyons.