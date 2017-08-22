Chetco Bar Fire grows to 98,000 acres

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – A wildfire northeast of Brookings has burned an estimated 98,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
As of Monday night, three homes were destroyed and more than 1,700 people were under mandatory Level 3 evacuation orders. You can view the current evacuation areas on the interactive map below.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the fire is burning within three miles of Brookings.
The Red Cross has set up an emergency evacuation shelter at Riley Creek Elementary School in Gold Beach.
The shelter in Brookings was moved to Gold Beach due to increased firefighting activity in the area and to create more distance between the fire and the evacuation center.
A representative from the Red Cross Pet Evacuation Team will be at the evacuation shelter to provide assistance if necessary.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal said Monday’s weather pattern was favorable to firefighters, as light winds and higher humidity helped slow the fire’s growth compared to previous days.
You can find the very latest fire information here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/