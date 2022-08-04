Flash floods in Siskiyou County due to rainstorms

YREKA, CA.– Flash floods happened in a couple areas of Siskiyou County last night because of rainstorms.

The eastern part of the McKinney Fire saw around one to three inches of rain.

Emergency services said the Humbug, Whitney and Mud Creeks flooded, but no major damage was caused.

They said Humbug Creek’s flood hit a bridge, but no damage was done to the infrastructure.

The Whitney Creek flood went over the top of Highway 97, but there was no significant damage according to O.E.S.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that people in the area should be ready to evacuate.

O.E.S. said they feel fortunate they only needed to evacuate one person.

O.E.S. Director Bryan Schenone said, “no major damage, everything was fairly quick to get fixed up, put back on and operations, we didn’t have to divert a lot of operations from the fire which was great.”

Schenone said the rain helped to cool down the fire in the area and they’re hoping for more rain in the future.

He said the rain gave them a small break from fighting the fire.

He said the rain did come with some lightning, but those strikes are being monitored.