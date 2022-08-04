McKinney Fire grows to 57.5k acres

YREKA, CA– Rainstorms helped cool down the eastern part of the Mckinney Fire but fire officials said that’s only temporary.

A spokesperson said the rain may slow down the fire activity in the area, but as the weather gets warmer, the fire activity will increase.

The fire is at 57,519 acres as of this morning.

It’s still zero percent contained.

Officials said they plan on building around 14 miles of fire line around the eastern flank of the fire.

Public Information Officer Mike Lindbery said, “we’re looking at the potential for critical fire weather starting around Sunday, and we’ll have a better idea of what we’re going to see as we get a little closer to that.”

Lindbery said any time there are clear skies over the fire, the fire will grow.

He said they brought in around 500 more firefighters, bringing their total to around 1,800.