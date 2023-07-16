Flat Fire burning at about 120 acres in Curry County

AGNESS, Ore. – A wildfire has broken out in Curry County near Agness.

According to the Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), the Flat Fire is currently 120 acres burning near the Oak Flat Campground.

CFPA said it is burning in the old fire scar from 2018 on difficult terrain.

Curry County Commissioner Brad Alcorn says the Oak Flat Campground has been evacuated, and that there are road closures in the area.

Commissioner Alcorn says an evacuation shelter has been opened at Gold Beach High School.

This is a developing story, this post will be updated as more information becomes available.

