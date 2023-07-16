Flat Fire grows to over 3,000 acres in Curry County

AGNESS, Ore. – Fire officials estimate the Flat Fire has grown to between 3,000 and 4,000 acres.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest said the fire broke out near the Oak Flat Campground, two miles south of Agness in Curry County, at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Curry County Commissioner Brad Alcorn said the Oak Flat Campground has been evacuated, and that there are road closures in the area.

Commissioner Alcorn said an evacuation shelter has been opened at Gold Beach High School.

According to fire officials, high winds and steep terrain allowed the fire to grow rapidly, and they expect similar windy conditions on Sunday.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest expects rapid growth over the next few days.

Stay with NBC5 News, both online and on-air, for updates on this developing story.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.