New 3D printed housing development begins construction in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Access hosted a presentation Saturday on the progress of the new 3D-printed affordable housing development coming to West Medford.

New Spirit Village is set to be the first-ever 3D-printed housing development in Southern Oregon and will house people displaced by the 2020 fires.

“It’s been a long time since The Almeda Fire and people are ready for their forever home, they’re ready to get back to a sense of normal and to not have homes available until two years later is really stressful for people so we are really excited to have this option,” said Denise Lupton with Access.

Lupton said the development will have 87 fire-resistant 3D printed units on a six-acre lot on the corner of Meadows and Lozier Lane. The project is well underway with seven units set to be completed by December. They estimate that the rest of the homes will be completed sometime next year. “One of the unique things is the permanently affordable piece of it, the homes will be forever affordable, they’re going to be fire-resistant, and 3-d printed, this is new technology that we are utilizing, and this will help us get homes on the ground faster,” said Yesika Arevalo, Home Ownership Program Manager. Arevalo said the homes will remain affordable through a community land trust with Oregon non-profit Proud Ground, which sells homes below their market value. People at the event say the presentation gave them the hope that they could soon have a house of their own. “It’s been a long wait and a long struggle for everybody, and I can’t wait to get into my own place,” said fire survivor Bonnie Hayward. Access said priority will be given to people affected by the 2020 fires, but you do not have to be a fire survivor to apply.

