Florida child says teachers forced her to scrub floors

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family is outraged after they claim their 7-year-old was forced to scrub school floors with a toothbrush for talking during class.
The incident reportedly happened last week at Lake Alfred Elementary.
According to the family, their 7-year-old child was taken to another classroom, where a teacher made her to scrub the floors for hours in front of the whole class.
A spokesperson with The Florida Department of Children and Families confirmed that the agency is now investigating the incident.
According to the Polk County School Board, the teachers have been placed on leave.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2I7qM7N