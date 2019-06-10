Home
Florida motorcyclist killed after lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lightning strike killed a man riding a motorcycle in Florida Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the man’s shattered helmet.

Officers say the man from North Carolina was on Interstate 95 in Volusia County when he was struck by lightning and crashed.

An off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike.

This may sound like a bizarre, very rare incident, but the National Lightning Safety Council says ten lightning strike deaths linked to motorcycles have happened since 2006. Bikers may want to get off the road in a storm.

