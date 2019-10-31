Florida principal fired after Holocaust comment

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) – A Florida high school principal is now out of work. The Palm Beach County School Board voted to fire William Latson after controversial comments on the holocaust.
The president and CEO of the Jewish Federation, Matthew Levin, responded to the firing of the former Spanish River principal. “If principals and teachers are given the freedom to deviate from a history book then we can deviate from anything,” Levin said.
Latson was removed and transferred after e-mails surfaced from 2018 between him and a parent that read, “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.” He added, “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”
The email also read, “I do the same with information about slavery.”
Levine said of the comments, “I think we have a responsibility to make sure that teachers and principals teach the facts period. Whether that’s the facts about slavery or whether that’s about the Holocaust or whether that’s the facts about WWII in general.”
They are lessons learned that Levin says holds leaders and influencers in all our communities accountable. “We can’t overcome ignorance and we can’t overcome hate unless we’re banding together in a united way.”
Latson’s termination will take effect on November 21st. He has until then to appeal. He did not say if he plans to do that.