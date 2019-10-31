Wildfires continue to burn across California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (NBC) – There’s no rest out west for thousands of firefighters across California as Extreme Red Flag conditions persist, putting millions at risk.
On Wednesday night two, new fires sparked in Southern California putting property and lives in danger east of Los Angeles.
The Hillside Fire, a wind-driven inferno, jumped from home to home in San Bernardino.
The fire’s incident commander, Chief Kathleen Opliger, said, “Our initial assessment is six structures damaged or destroyed.”
Hundreds were forced to flee.
Hill Side Fire evacuee David Palacios said, “It was pretty scary. And it was right here, right behind us and we’re like, ‘We gotta go, we gotta go!’”
Just about 15 miles south, the 46 Fire chewed through brush, homes and at least one business.
Flames were fanned by 20 to 40 mph winds, gusting at times up to 70 as the region contends with the worst Santa Ana wind event of a decade.
San Bernardino County Fire Chief Don Trapp said, “We obviously face huge potential still and a huge threat for the rest of the day.”
It’s a scene playing out across the state.
In Northern California, there is a bit of better news. Officials announced the Kincade Fire, the state’s largest, is now at 60% contained as firefighters start their second week on the front lines.