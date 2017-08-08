Flounce Fire update

Jackson County, Ore. – A wildfire burning 12 miles northeast of Shady Cove continues to grow.
The 250-acre Flounce Fire triggered a Level One (be ready) evacuation notice for residents on Evergreen Drive and Lewis Road near Prospect.
Smoke drifted downstream and settled over Lost Creek Lake, where portions of Stewart State Park’s day use area is being used a fire camp.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, rugged terrain has been the primary challenge for firefighters.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 250 personnel working to contain the fire, with more resources on the way.
Fire activity is expected to increase as the day warms up, the Army Corps of Engineers said.
ODF resources are already stretched thin, and abundant lightning is in the forecast.