Two people arrested on sex crimes in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A man and woman are behind bars facing several charges including rape and sodomy. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division earlier this year to investigate an allegation of sexual abuse at a home on Big Creek Lane near Myrtle Point. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies served a search warrant at the home in question last month. The search turned up several guns as well as “other evidence associated with the alleged crimes.”

Police say warrants were issued for 32-year-old Karissa D. Reigard and 42-year-old Jesse F. Reigard.

Karissa was found and arrested in Arizona where she is currently awaiting extradition.

On Tuesday, Jesse was arrested in Douglas County with the help of the FBI.

He has since be transported to the Coos County Jail.

The pair faces several charges including rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.