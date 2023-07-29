Footloose celebrates opening night at the Craterian Theater

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s time to cut loose!

Saturday night is opening night for Footloose at the Craterian Theater in Medford.

This is the summer main stage performance for the Teen Musical Theater of Oregon.

It has 54 cast members between the ages of 13 and 19 years old.

“I just hope that everyone will consider coming to see the show,” says Program Director Cailey McCandless It’s incredibly fun and a great time for the whole family and our cast is really going for it with this one. I think it’s one of the best things we’ve ever produced.”

the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and has a 3 p.m. matinée on Sunday.

If you can’t make it out this weekend, tickets are still available for next weekend’s performances.

Three performances will happen over three days, August 4-6. Information about those shows can be found on the Craterian’s website.

Tickets can be purchased at the Craterian box office.

