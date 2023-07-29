Golden Fire continues to burn, now 34% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – According to the latest update, the Golden Fire in Klamath County is now 34% contained.

The fire started a week ago Saturday and is currently 2,137 acres.

The fire has destroyed 48 structures and still leaves another 208 threatened.

Fire officials say residents in the area are still under a Level 2 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation.

While a Red Flag Warning continues surrounding the fire, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says it hopes the public can help make fighting this fire as easy as possible.

“We’re in a really good place with this fire,” said Public Information Officer Bryan Longoria. “What we’d like to do is just make sure that in these dry, hot, windy conditions that folks are being mindful about their activities. Anything they can do to try and reduce any kind of fires we have to respond to at this point.”

ODF is asking people to avoid mowing non-green grass midday and never park your car on dry grass.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

