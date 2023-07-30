Two weeks after the start of the Flat Fire its 14% contained

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Two weeks after the start of the Flat Fire, firefighters are still hard at work trying to contain it.

The Flat Fire has now grown to about 24,329 acres and is 14% contained as of Saturday evening.

Crews say fire suppression work is now happening on all sides of the fire. Weather conditions over the fire are expected to stay dry and warm over the next few days, with winds up to 20 miles per hour. They also say the north side of the fire near Agness is looking secure.

“The priority has been to secure that northern edge of the fire to get containment in that area to reduce impacts to Agness and other surrounding communities. They will continue to patrol that northern side but overall, it’s looking pretty secure,” said Lauren DuRocher, Flat Fire Information Officer.

DuRocher believes that there haven’t been any structures lost to the fire at this time. A community meeting will take place Monday at Brookings High School at 6 pm.

