Former Bandon coach sentenced for sexually abusing a child

MEDFORD, Ore. – A former Bandon educational assistant and coach was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for sexually abusing a baby.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on June 17, 2016, Sean Jeffrey Haga used Kik Messenger to share pictures depicting the sexual abuse of children. The person he was sharing the images with turned out to be an undercover officer.
Haga reportedly told the undercover officer he wanted to travel to have sex with the officer’s female child and that he possessed pictures of himself sexually abusing a minor. Haga then shared multiple images showing him sexually abusing a 2-month-old infant, prosecutors said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the Kik accound belonged to Haga, who was arrested without incident on June 18, 2016.
“Mere hours passed between FBI agents first discovering the photographic evidence of Sean Haga’s abuse online and their rescue of the infant victim assisted by local law enforcement. Unfortunately, Haga’s victimization of this child did not stop with his arrest. These images will continue to be circulated on the internet forever, a heartbreaking fact this child will one day come to understand,” said U.S. Attorney Williams.
Haga pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor on April 25, 2018.
On June 27, 2019, Haga was sentenced to 360 months in prison and a life term of supervised release for the sexual abuse.
Williams said, “We believe the sentence imposed will prevent Haga from abusing other children and hope that it brings some measure of solace and comfort to the victim’s family and community.”
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.