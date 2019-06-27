Loggers, truckers rally in Salem in opposition of HB 2020

Democrats say the bill is dead but Republicans are still missing from the capitol for the 8th day in a row.
Thursday’s rally started around 9:15 a.m. But a lot of people were there early to make sure legislators saw and heard them.
Truck after truck rolled right in front of the capitol building in Salem. And right alongside them were protestors—loggers, truckers, and farmers from all over Oregon and the region.
They say they’re in Salem to make sure rural Oregon’s collective voice is heard loud and clear.
They’re showing support for Republican senators who have been a no-show since last week. They walked out to avoid a vote on the controversial climate change bill—House Bill 2020—also known as cap and trade. They also want to make clear to the legislators who are at the capitol that they oppose that bill.
Earlier this week, Senate President Peter Courtney said the bill doesn’t have enough votes to pass. But some are suspicious, worried Democrats could flip their vote if Republicans come back.
Thursday morning, KGW spoke with loggers about the issue as they headed to Salem.
“We don’t believe it,” one logger said. “We don’t want the Republicans coming back. If this passes, rural Oregon is basically dead. We understand the climate change ordeal but this is not the proper way to take care of it.”
Thursday in the Senate chamber, Republicans were nowhere to be found, leaving more than 100 bills up in the air.
“Yes, it’s a bummer situation and there’s really no other way to put it,” one protestor said. “This isn’t what we wanted to happen for sure. We just feel backed against a wall.”
Many of the people protesting said they are for a cleaner environment, they just say this particular bill goes too far.