Former Beaverton mayor pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

PORTLAND, Ore. – A former mayor of Beaverton pleaded guilty to possessing images of child exploitation.

According to the Department of Justice, 73-year-old Dennis “Denny” Doyle “knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital media containing child pornography” between November 2014 and December 2015.

On March 3, 2022, Doyle was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Doyle pleaded guilty to the charge on October 11, 2022.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Doyle will be sentenced on the morning of January 24 and remains out of custody.