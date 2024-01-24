OIT announces partnership for NIL deals

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR — Oregon Tech is announcing a new partnership to help student-athletes secure NIL deals.

The partnership is with Opendorse, a company that helps athletes nationwide maximize their business opportunities.

The company will help OIT launch the athletic department’s NIL marketplace.

Oregon Tech is the first school in the Cascade Conference to offer this platform to its student-athletes.

While he admitted it’s a little scary at first, an assistant basketball coach at Oregon Tech said he’s excited to get things going.

“When you first learn about NIL, you hear about the big deals going on at the University of Oregon, University of Alabama,” said assistant men’s basketball coach Mitchell Fink. “That’s the scary part because you don’t think you can get those deals at Oregon Tech. There are a lot of other deals that aren’t as big, but still do help student athletes.”

Now every Oregon Tech athlete will have an Opendorse profile they can use to promote their social media channels.

Coach Fink said the next step is to get the community involved and to inform local businesses of their NIL opportunities as well.

He says businesses and fans can go to opendorse.com to learn more.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.