Former Executive Director Rita Sullivan will not return to OnTrack

Medford, Ore.- NBC5 has obtained a letter from OnTrack board member Tonia Moro, revealing the recovery agency’s long time director, Dr. Rita Sullivan, will not be returning to work.
Sullivan was put on administrative leave last fall. Moro said in the letter the circumstances of Sullivan’s separation from OnTrack will be further explained next week.
In addition, Moro says the board is busy responding to the state audits and preparing a statement to the community about OnTrack’s progress and plans.
NBC5 was the first to report several families were recently removed from OnTrack housing after a surprise Department of Human Services and Oregon Health Authority inspection. In addition, DHS has temporarily frozen referrals to the treatment center.